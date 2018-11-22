Man arrested after 'two bombs' found in Harlesden

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found at a house in north west London.

The street, in Harlesden, was evacuated and cordoned off at about 9:30am on Wednesday morning after police were called to reports of suspicious items found in a flat in the process of being refurbished.

On Thursday morning, a man, aged 48, was arrested at a North London address.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At this early stage of the investigation, detectives do not believe that the arrested man has links to any terrorist organisations, or that there are any ongoing public safety issues.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Rose, of the Met’s North West Command Unit added: “The public’s safety is our top priority, and I would like to pay tribute to the specialist officers who attended and were able to safely recover the devices.”