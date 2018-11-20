Easyjet boss: Deal or No Deal, flying will continue

Easyjet’s CEO, Johan Lundgren has put to bed the myth peddled by Remoaners that flights will stop the day after Brexit in the  event of a No Deal, World Trade Brexit.

Speaking to ITV News, Lundgren said: “In the event of a No Deal scenario, what the European Commission has said – which has also been agreed and confirmed by the UK government – is that they will implement a bare bones agreement which will protect the basic traffic rights. That’s what we have been preparing ourselves for.

“So in any eventuality, Deal or No Deal or any scenario, I’m confident that with the preparation that we’ve been doing flying will continue.”

This contradicts warnings from the UK government back in late September which claimed: “UK and EU licensed airlines would lose the automatic right to operate air services between the UK and the EU without seeking advance permission.”

Such a discrepancy begs the question, why was the British Government peddling Project Fear over ‘No Deal’, when it had already agreed contingency plans with the European Commission?