Austrian teenager ‘plotted attack on German Christmas market’

He allegedly ordered a 12-year-old to make a bomb, which failed to go off.

January 7, 2018

An Austrian teenager has been charged with with several terror offences for allegedly plotting to attack a Christmas market in Germany – and inciting a 12-year-old boy to commit jihad too.

Austrian authorities say 18-year-old Lorenz K. has been charged with instigating violence, attempted use of an explosive device and membership in a terrorist organisation.

He instructed a 12-year-old boy of Iraqi descent to make a nail bomb and detonate it at a Christmas market in Ludwigshafen in 2016, but it failed to go off.

The son of Albanian immigrants, the 18-year-old reportedly became radicalised in prison after being sentenced at 16 for robbery.

He reportedly swore allegiance to ISIS.