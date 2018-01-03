6 arrested on suspicion of being members of far-right National Action group

Police have arrested 6 people on suspicion of being members of banned far-right group National Action.
A woman from Banbury and 5 men from Cambridge, Banbury, Wolverhampton, Leicester and Stockport are in custody.
— Sky News Newsdesk (@SkyNewsBreak) January 3, 2018
This is a developing story.